Dec. 8

Men’s Basketball

• Nyssa (43) @ La Grande (61)

Dec. 9

Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers (69) vs. Elgin (21)

• Adrian (62) vs. Joseph (55)

• Weiser (48) @ Melba (61)

• Payette (36) @ New Plymouth (62)

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers (15) vs. Elgin (46)

• Adrian (44) vs. Joseph (27)

• Payette (33) vs. McCall (61)

• Weiser (48) vs. Nampa Christian (38)

