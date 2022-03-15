Purchase Access

March 11

Softball

• Fruitland (1) vs. Melba (32)

• Payette (5) vs. Filer (18)

Baseball

• New Plymouth (13) vs. Grangeville (10)

• New Plymouth (3) vs. Grangeville (1)

• Payette (2) vs. Filer (5)

March 12

Softball

• New Plymouth (6) vs. McCall (0)

• New Plymouth (14) vs. McCall (3)

• Payette (12) @ Nampa Christian (10)

March 14

Baseball

• Vale (13) vs. Parma (16)

• Weiser (5) @ Emmett (15)

Softball

• Vale (18) vs. Parma (9)

• Weiser (8) @ Emmett (10)

