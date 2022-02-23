Purchase Access

Feb. 22

Boy’s Basketball

WIC District Tournament: #5 New Plymouth (45) @ #3 Nampa Christian (46)

SRV District Tournament: #4 Payette (51) vs. #3 Fruitland (64)

SRV District Tournament: #6 Parma (48) vs. #5 Weiser (44)

1A OSAA State Tournament: Adrian (57) vs. Cove (53)

