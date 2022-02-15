Purchase Access

Feb. 11

Boy’s Basketball

• Ontario (33) vs. Baker City (80)

• Nyssa (34) vs. Burns (41)

• Fruitland (45) @ Homedale (50)

• Payette (53) vs. Weiser (52)

Girl’s Basketball

• Four Rivers (29) @ Harper Charter JV (27)

• Ontario (15) vs. Baker City (63)

• Nyssa (51) vs. Burns (24)

Wrestling

• Fruitland (72) vs. Nyssa (16)

• Fruitland (74) vs. Parma (9)

• Nyssa (42) vs. Parma (27)

Feb. 12

Girl’s Basketball

• Vale (31) @ Burns (51)

• Four Rivers (34) vs. Dayville/Monument (28)

• Adrian (14) @ Crane (66)

Boy’s Basketball

• Vale (52) @ Burns (43)

• Four Rivers (80) vs. Dayville/Monument (35)

• Adrian (51) @ Crane (69)

Wrestling

• 4A Greater Oregon League Tournament: Ontario — 4th (146)

Feb. 14

Boy’s Basketball

• WIC District Tournament: No. 5 New Plymouth (47) vs. No. 4 Cole Valley (51)

• Adrian (75) vs. Dayville/Monument (11)

Girl’s Basketball

• Adrian (60) vs. Dayville/Monument (19)

