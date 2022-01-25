Purchase Access

Jan. 21

Women’s Basketball

• Ontario (16) @ Baker City (69)

• Vale (33) vs. Riverside (25)

• Adrian (58) vs. Huntington (24)

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario (21) @ Baker City (70)

• Vale (57) vs. Riverside (24)

• Adrian (73) vs. Huntington (26)

• New Plymouth (50) vs. Marsing (30)

• Payette (55) vs. Parma. (60) OT

• Weiser (55) vs. Fruitland (69)

Jan. 22

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Dayville/Monument, canceled

• Adrian (24) vs. Crane (68)

• Payette (37) vs. Homedale (48)

• Fruitland (42) vs. McCall-Donnelly (36)

• Weiser (55) vs. Parma (46)

Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Dayville/Monument, canceled

• Adrian (53) vs. Crane (67)

• Nyssa (69) vs. Irrigon (42)

• Fruitland (61) vs. Columbia (54)

Jan. 24

Women’s Basketball

• Fruitland (41) @ McCall-Donnelly (39)

Men’s Basketball

• New Plymouth (55) @ Compass Charter (22)

