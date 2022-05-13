Purchase Access

May 11

Baseball

SRV Championship: No. 1 Weiser (10) vs. No. 2 Fruitland (0)

Vale (5) @ Burns (3)

Softball

SRV Championship: No. 1 Homedale (3) vs. No. 2 Weiser (0)

SRV Consolation Championship: No. 3 Payette (14) vs. No. 5 Parma (4)

Nyssa (15) vs. Riverside (0)

Ontario (1) @ Burns (5)

May 12

Baseball

WIC Consolation Championship: No. 5 New Plymouth (13) vs. No. 4 Cole Valley (8)

Softball

WIC Championship: No. 1 New Plymouth (11) @ No. 2 Nampa Christian (10)



