Friday, September 10

Volleyball

Adrian (1) vs. Baker City JV (2)

Saturday, September 11

Men’s Soccer

Weiser (0) vs. Sun Valley (2)

Fruitland (0) vs. Ontario (8)

Nyssa (1) vs. McCall (5)

Payette (8) vs. Four Rivers (2)

Women’s Soccer

Fruitland (4) vs. Ontario (2)

Payette (4) vs. Four Rivers (0)

Nyssa (1) vs. McCall (8)

Weiser vs. Sun Valley, TBD

Volleyball

Weiser (0) vs. Kimberly (2)

Payette (3) vs. Marsing (0)

Monday, September 13

Volleyball

Vale (3) vs. La Grande (0)

Tags

Load comments