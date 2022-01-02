Purchase Access

Prep Scores

Results are current as of the deadline on Friday at 10 a.m.

Dec. 30

Men’s Basketball

• Fruitland vs. Columbia, TBD

• Parma Tournament: Weiser (69) vs. Priest River (61)

• Parma Tournament: Payette vs. Skyview JV, TBD

Truckstop.com Tournament: Vale (46) vs. Victory Charter (36)

Truckstop.com Tournament: New Plymouth (55) vs. Kamiah (49)

• Crusader Classic: Nyssa (55) vs. Cascade Christian (73)

• Four Rivers vs. Cove, Canceled

Women’s Basketball

• Parma Tournament: Weiser (52) vs. Nampa Christian (41)

• Crusader Classic: Nyssa (59) vs. Gold Beach (12)

• Four Rivers vs. Cove, Canceled

