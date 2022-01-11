Purchase Access

Jan. 11

Men’s Basketball

• Payette (48) @ Nyssa (41)

• New Plymouth @ Cole Valley Christian, TBD

• Weiser (40) @ Vale (56)

Women’s Basketball

• Fruitland (48) vs. Homedale (45)

• Payette (25) @ Weiser (52)

• New Plymouth @ Marsing, TBD

• Vale (37) @ Ontario (22)

