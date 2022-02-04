Purchase Access

Feb. 1

Men’s Basketball

• Payette (27) @ McCall-Donnelly (48)

• Fruitland (58) @ Parma (40)

• Weiser (52) vs. Homedale (57)

• Four Rivers (61) @ Adrian (79)

• Vale (63) vs. Umatilla (48)

• Nyssa (40) vs. Baker City (62)

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers (27) @ Adrian (46)

• Vale (40) vs. Umatilla (20)

• Nyssa (58) vs. Baker City (48)

Wrestling

• Weiser (21) @ Fruitland (55)

Feb. 2

Men’s Basketball

• New Plymouth (64) vs. Vision Charter (28)

• Ontario vs. Burns, canceled

Women’s Basketball

• Ontario (23) vs. Burns (47)

Wrestling

• Weiser (51) vs. Baker City (34)

• Payette County Duals: Fruitland (39) vs. New Plymouth (38)

• Payette County Duals: Fruitland (68) vs. Payette (15)

• Payette County Duals: New Plymouth (54) vs. Payette (23)

Feb. 3

Women’s Basketball

• SRV District Tournament: #3 Weiser (57) vs. #6 Payette (30)

• WIC District Tournament: #3 New Plymouth (46) vs. #6 Marsing (14)

