Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

March 25

Baseball

Fruitland (13) vs. Century (5)

Fruitland (4) vs. Moscow (2)

Les Schwab

Nyssa (0) vs. Valley Catholic (12)

Ontario (3) vs. Grant Union/Prairie City (13)

Softball

WTP Spring Break Tournament:

Fruitland (9) vs. Caldwell (30)

Weiser (11) vs. Nampa (5)

Fruitland (10) vs. Nampa (31)

Weiser (9) vs. Gooding (2)

Payette (2) vs. Jerome (3)

Payette (3) vs. Madison (13)

Ontario (1) vs. Sugar-Salem (12)

Ontario (17) vs. Wood River (6)

March 26

Baseball

Fruitland (6) vs. Caldwell (1)

Les Schwab Tournament:

Ontario (0) vs. Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin (13)

Softball

WTP Spring Break Tournament

Weiser (9) vs. Sugar-Salem (3)

Weiser (21) vs. Madison (5)

Payette (12) vs. Moscow (0)

Fruitland (0) vs. Wood River (24)

Payette (1) vs. Emmett (6)

Fruitland (0) vs. Columbia (17)

Ontario (4) vs. Jerome (6)

Ontario (17) vs. Vallivue (5)

March 28

Baseball

Adrian (25) @ Nyssa JV (2)

Softball

Adrian (24) @ Nyssa JV (3)

March 29

Baseball

Fruitland (8) @ Parma (1)

Payette (3) vs. Homedale (2)

Weiser (13) vs. McCall-Donnelly (6)

Vale (3) @ New Plymouth (21)

Nyssa (0) @ Nampa Christian (17)

Softball

Fruitland (5) @ Parma (28)

Payette (1) vs. Homedale (12)

Weiser (15) vs. McCall-Donnelly (0)

New Plymouth (6) vs. Melba (1)

Nyssa (15) @ Nampa Christian (12)



Tags

Load comments