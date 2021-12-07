Purchase Access

Prep Schedule Dec. 3

Women’s Basketball

• Fruitland (48) @ South Fremont (61)

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario (21) vs. Banks (69)

• New Plymouth (49) vs. Vale (40)

• Fruitland (56) vs. South Fremont (54)

• Nyssa (44) vs. Crosshill Christian (58)

• Four Rivers (21) vs. Wilder (35)

• Adrian (43) vs. Cove (25)

Dec. 4

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario (44) @ Vale (70)

• Fruitland (41) vs. Firth (32)

Women’s Basketball

• Payette (22) @ Nyssa (63)

• Fruitland (39) @ Firth (51)

• Weiser (48) @ Ridgevue (36)

Dec. 6

Women’s Basketball

• Ontario vs. Homedale, TBA

• Nyssa (51) vs. Liberty Charter (30)

