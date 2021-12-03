Purchase Access

Prep Scores

Dec. 1Men’s Basketball

• Weiser (41) vs. Melba (66)

Dec. 2

Women’s Basketball

• Ontario (11) @ Payette (42)

• New Plymouth (51) vs. Marsing (25)

• Weiser (49) vs. Vale (32)

Men’s Basketball

• Nyssa (35) @ Westside Christian (79)

• Payette (56) @ Marsing (49)

