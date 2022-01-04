Purchase Access

Dec. 31

Men’s Basketball

Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational: Nyssa (44) vs. Amity (63)

Women’s Basketball

Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational: Nyssa (45) vs. Central Linn (38)

Jan. 1

Men’s Basketball

Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational: Nyssa (45) vs. Umatilla (56)

Women’s Basketball

Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational: Nyssa (33) vs. Salem Academy (24)

