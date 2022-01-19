Purchase Access

Jan. 18

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario @ Burns, cancelled

• Vale (87) vs. Baker City (88) 3OT

• New Plymouth (50) vs. Ambrose (62)

• Payette (36) @ Homedale (58)

• Fruitland (45) @ McCall-Donnelly (37)

• Weiser (51) vs. Parma (30)

Women’s Basketball

• Ontario (13) @ Burns (60)

• Vale (21) @ Baker City (57)

• Nyssa (43) @ Payette (15)

