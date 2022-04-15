Purchase Access

April 13

Baseball

Weiser (6) vs. Homedale (4)

Fruitland (16) @ Payette (6)

Softball

Weiser (13) vs. Homedale (14)

Fruitland (0) @ Payette (12)

April 14

Baseball

New Plymouth (2) @ Nampa Christian (16)

Softball

Weiser (13) @ Cole Valley (3)



