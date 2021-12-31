Purchase Access

Results are current as of the deadline on Thursday at noon.

Dec. 29

Men’s Basketball

Truckstop.com Tournament: Vale (46) vs. Soda Springs (43)

Truckstop.com Tournament: New Plymouth (47) vs. Marsing (24)

• Parma Tournament: Weiser (47) vs. Snake River (57)

• Parma Tournament: Payette (51) vs. Parma (56)

• Baker Holiday Tournament: Adrian vs. Pine Eagle, Canceled

Women’s Basketball

• Parma Tournament: Weiser (65) vs. Bonners Ferry (55) (OT)

• Baker Holiday Tournament: Adrian vs. Pine Eagle, Canceled

