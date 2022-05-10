Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

May 6

Baseball

WIC District: No. 5 New Plymouth (13) vs. No. 4 Cole Valley (9)

Nyssa (13) vs. Riverside (3)

Nyssa (36) vs. Riverside (30)

Softball

Vale (12) @ Union/Cove (1)

Vale (13) @ Union/Cove (0)

May 7

Baseball

WIC District semifinals: No. 5 New Plymouth (0) vs. No. 1 Nampa Christian (18)

SRV District 1st round: No. 4 Payette (9) vs. No. 5 McCall-Donnelly (6)

Softball

SRV District 1st round: No. 6 Fruitland (1) @ No. 3 Payette (12)

May 9

Baseball

Vale (22) @ Ontario (6)

SRV Semifinals: No. 1 Weiser (12) vs. No. 4 Payette (2)

SRV Semifinals: No. 2 Fruitland (6) vs. No. 3 Homedale (4)

Softball

Ontario @ Vale, Postponed

Nyssa vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, TBD

SRV Semifinals: No. 2 Weiser (11) vs. No. 3 Payette (1)

WIC Semifinals: No. 1 New Plymouth vs. TBD, Postponed



Tags

Load comments