Feb. 8

Women’s Basketball

• SRV District Tournament: Payette (51) @ McCall-Donnelly (59)

• SRV District Tournament: Weiser (59) vs. Homedale (40)

• WIC District Tournament: New Plymouth (43) vs. Nampa Christian (34)

• Four Rivers (17) vs. Crane (65)

• Nyssa (43) @ Vale (22)

Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers (50) vs. Crane (61)

• Nyssa (47) @ Vale (69)

