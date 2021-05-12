SATURDAY, May 8

BASEBALL

Ontario 6 vs. Burns 1

Ontario 11 vs. Burns 1

Weiser 5 vs. McCall 1

Payette 11 vs. Parma 5

New Plymouth 1 vs. Melba 7

Softball

Weiser 20 vs. Fruitland 5

Weiser 2 vs. Payette 9

Monday, May 10

Baseball

Weiser 1 vs. Homedale 5

Fruitland 9 vs. Payette 2

Softball

Weiser 14 vs. Parma 3

Fruitland 6 vs. McCall 24

TUESDAY, May 11

Softball

Payette 0 vs. Homedale 14

Weiser 26 vs. McCall 9

New Plymouth 13 vs. Cole Valley 2

Vale 17 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 1

Nyssa @ Burns N/A

Ontario 2 vs. La Grande 13

Ontario 4 vs. La Grande 14

Baseball

New Plymouth 9 vs. Marsing 3

Weiser 11 vs. Parma 1

Payette 12 vs. McCall 2

Nyssa 7 @ Burns 5

Vale 9 vs. Baker City/Powder Valley 13

Ontario 1 @ La Grande 11

Ontario 1 @ LaGrande 11

