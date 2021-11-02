Oct. 30

Men’s Soccer

State Play-in

Ontario (6) vs. Cascade (0)

Women’s Soccer

State Play-in

Ontario (1) vs. Newport (2)

Volleyball

Consolation Finals

#2 Fruitland (1) vs. #4 Parma (3)

First Round

#14 Vale (0) vs. #3 Creswell (3)

Tags

Load comments