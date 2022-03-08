Purchase Access

March 4

Boys Basketball

• 3A IHSAA Consolation Semifinals: No. 4 Fruitland (62) vs. No. 8 Bonners Ferry (70)

• 3A OSAA Consolation Semifinals: No. 6 Vale (60) vs. No. 7 Oregon Episcopal (59)

Girls Basketball

• 3A OSAA State Tournament Semifinals: No. 2 Nyssa (48) vs. No. 3 Sutherlin (44)

March 5

Boys Basketball

• 3A OSAA Consolation Championship: No. 6 Vale (47) vs. No. 12 Umatilla (50)

Girls Basketball

• 3A OSAA State Championship: No. 2 Nyssa (33) vs. No. 4 Burns (30)

