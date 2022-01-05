Purchase Access

Jan. 4

Men’s Basketball

• Vale (58) @ Ontario (27)

• New Plymouth () vs. Melba ()

• Payette (73) vs. Nyssa (57)

• Fruitland @ Baker City, TBD

• Four Rivers @ Huntington, TBD

• Adrian (46) @ Jordan Valley (41)

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Huntington, TBD

• Adrian (23) @ Jordan Valley (49)

• Nyssa (39) vs. Melba (51)

• New Plymouth (30) @ Vale (35)

• Fruitland (35) vs. Baker City (37)

• Weiser vs. Homedale, TBD

