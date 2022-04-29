Purchase Access

April 27

Baseball

Parma (6) @ Payette (9)

Fruitland (1) @ Weiser (0)

Softball

Parma (3) @ Payette (21)

Fruitland (0) @ Weiser (13)

Vale (0) @ Burns (6)

April 28

Baseball

Payette (3) @ Nampa Christian (20)

Softball

Fruitland (0) @ New Plymouth (22)

Weiser vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, Canceled

Weiser vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, Canceled



