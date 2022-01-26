Purchase Access

Jan. 25

Men’s Basketball

• Weiser (21) @ McCall-Donnelly (56)

• Four Rivers (79) vs. Huntington (50)

• Adrian (43) vs. Jordan Valley (45)

• Nyssa (39) @ Burns (40)

Women’s Basketball

• New Plymouth (32) @ Cole Valley Christian (57)

• Weiser (43) @ Fruitland (56)

• Payette (28) @ Parma (63)

• Four Rivers (37) vs. Huntington (27)

• Adrian (31) vs. Jordan Valley (54)

• Nyssa (38) @ Burns (55)

