Friday, May 7

Baseball

Vale 0 @ Nyssa 11

Vale 4 @ Nyssa 8

New Plymouth 20 vs Vision Charter 0

Softball

Ontario 10 vs. Burns 2

Vale 5 @ Nyssa 15

Vale 14 @ Nyssa 4

Ontario 10 vs. Burns 2

Track and Field

Pilgrim Invitational

Individual scores follow for those who earned 3rd place or higher in their respective events.

Team Scores

Men -

2. Fruitland — 80.06

3. Weiser — 70

11. Payette — 24

12. Nyssa — 19.43

13. New Plymouth — 12.2

Women -

2. Fruitland — 74.5

5. Weiser — 48.5

7. Nyssa — 45

10. New Plymouth — 25

12. Payette — 23

100 Meters — men

3. Beau Williams, Fruitland, 11.88

100 Meters — women

3. Ambri Hart, Fruitland, 13.58

200 Meters — men

2. Beau Williams, Fruitland, 24.11

200 Meters — women

2. Ambri Hart, Fruitland, 27.74

400 Meters — men

2. Triston Kautz, Weiser, 53.08, PR

800 Meters — men

2. Brayden Walker, Weiser, 2:09.28

3. Atticus Anderson, Fruitland, 2:10.78

800 Meters — women

1. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 2:24.58, PR

1600 Meters — women

1. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 5:29.99

100m hurdles — women

3. Emma Austin, New Plymouth, 17.82

300m hurdles — men

1. Brayden Walker, Weiser, 41.89

300m hurdles — women

3. Alyssa Olvera, Weiser, 52.16

4x100 relay — men

3. Fruitland, 45.76, (Kaden Smith, Luke Barinaga, Dylan Stelling, Beau Williams)

4x100 relay — women

2. Fruitland, 52.92, (Ashtyn Frazier, Ambri Hart, Faith George, Jaylin Ingram

3. Nyssa, 53.29, (Ambrie Draper, Asbel Tellez Jaquez, Kate Vineyard, Marly Ausman)

4x200 relay — men

3. Weiser, 1:37.36, (Colton Foster, Brayden Walker, Brian Munoz, Michael Youngberg)

4x400 relay — men

2. Weiser, 3:43.61, (Colton Foster, Brayden Walker, Michael Youngberg, Triston Kautz)

shot put — men

1. Weston Jeffries, Fruitland, 59’1”, PR

shot put — women

3. Melissa Sandoval, Weiser, 31’11.5”

discus — men

3. Weston Jeffries, Fruitland, 165’8”, PR

high jump — men

1. Cace Lewis, Payette, 6’4”, PR

high jump — women

2. Shelby Aldrich, Weiser, 4’10”, PR

3. Gracie Johnson, Nyssa, 4’8”

pole vault — men

1. Sam Ellingson, Weiser, 12’6”

pole vault — women

2. Sara Stephen, Nyssa, 9’6”, PR

long jump — men

3. Cace Lewis, Payette, 20’5”, PR

long jump — women

1. Sydney Denison, Payette, 17’1.25”, PR

triple jump — men

2. Cace Lewis, Payette, 40’4”, PR

triple jump — women

2. Sydney Denison, Payette, 35’4.5”

SATURDAY, May 8

BASEBALL

Ontario 6 vs. Burns 1

Ontario 11 vs. Burns 1

Weiser 5 vs. McCall 1

Payette 11 vs. Parma 5

New Plymouth 1 vs. Melba 7

Softball

Weiser 20 vs. Fruitland 5

Weiser 2 vs. Payette 9

Monday, May 10Baseball

Weiser 1 vs. Homedale 5

Fruitland 9 vs. Payette 2

Softball

Weiser 14 vs. Parma 3

Fruitland 6 vs. McCall 24

