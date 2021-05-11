Friday, May 7
Baseball
Vale 0 @ Nyssa 11
Vale 4 @ Nyssa 8
New Plymouth 20 vs Vision Charter 0
Softball
Ontario 10 vs. Burns 2
Vale 5 @ Nyssa 15
Vale 14 @ Nyssa 4
Ontario 10 vs. Burns 2
Track and Field
Pilgrim Invitational
Individual scores follow for those who earned 3rd place or higher in their respective events.
Team Scores
Men -
2. Fruitland — 80.06
3. Weiser — 70
11. Payette — 24
12. Nyssa — 19.43
13. New Plymouth — 12.2
Women -
2. Fruitland — 74.5
5. Weiser — 48.5
7. Nyssa — 45
10. New Plymouth — 25
12. Payette — 23
100 Meters — men
3. Beau Williams, Fruitland, 11.88
100 Meters — women
3. Ambri Hart, Fruitland, 13.58
200 Meters — men
2. Beau Williams, Fruitland, 24.11
200 Meters — women
2. Ambri Hart, Fruitland, 27.74
400 Meters — men
2. Triston Kautz, Weiser, 53.08, PR
800 Meters — men
2. Brayden Walker, Weiser, 2:09.28
3. Atticus Anderson, Fruitland, 2:10.78
800 Meters — women
1. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 2:24.58, PR
1600 Meters — women
1. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 5:29.99
100m hurdles — women
3. Emma Austin, New Plymouth, 17.82
300m hurdles — men
1. Brayden Walker, Weiser, 41.89
300m hurdles — women
3. Alyssa Olvera, Weiser, 52.16
4x100 relay — men
3. Fruitland, 45.76, (Kaden Smith, Luke Barinaga, Dylan Stelling, Beau Williams)
4x100 relay — women
2. Fruitland, 52.92, (Ashtyn Frazier, Ambri Hart, Faith George, Jaylin Ingram
3. Nyssa, 53.29, (Ambrie Draper, Asbel Tellez Jaquez, Kate Vineyard, Marly Ausman)
4x200 relay — men
3. Weiser, 1:37.36, (Colton Foster, Brayden Walker, Brian Munoz, Michael Youngberg)
4x400 relay — men
2. Weiser, 3:43.61, (Colton Foster, Brayden Walker, Michael Youngberg, Triston Kautz)
shot put — men
1. Weston Jeffries, Fruitland, 59’1”, PR
shot put — women
3. Melissa Sandoval, Weiser, 31’11.5”
discus — men
3. Weston Jeffries, Fruitland, 165’8”, PR
high jump — men
1. Cace Lewis, Payette, 6’4”, PR
high jump — women
2. Shelby Aldrich, Weiser, 4’10”, PR
3. Gracie Johnson, Nyssa, 4’8”
pole vault — men
1. Sam Ellingson, Weiser, 12’6”
pole vault — women
2. Sara Stephen, Nyssa, 9’6”, PR
long jump — men
3. Cace Lewis, Payette, 20’5”, PR
long jump — women
1. Sydney Denison, Payette, 17’1.25”, PR
triple jump — men
2. Cace Lewis, Payette, 40’4”, PR
triple jump — women
2. Sydney Denison, Payette, 35’4.5”
SATURDAY, May 8
BASEBALL
Ontario 6 vs. Burns 1
Ontario 11 vs. Burns 1
Weiser 5 vs. McCall 1
Payette 11 vs. Parma 5
New Plymouth 1 vs. Melba 7
Softball
Weiser 20 vs. Fruitland 5
Weiser 2 vs. Payette 9
Monday, May 10Baseball
Weiser 1 vs. Homedale 5
Fruitland 9 vs. Payette 2
Softball
Weiser 14 vs. Parma 3
Fruitland 6 vs. McCall 24
