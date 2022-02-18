Purchase Access

Feb. 16

Boy’s Basketball

• WIC District Tournament: No. 5 New Plymouth (66) @ No. 8 Vision Charter (21)

Feb. 17

Girl’s Basketball

• 2022 IHSAA State Tournament: #6 Fruitland (38) vs. #3 Teton (50)

• 2022 IHSAA State Tournament: #4 Weiser (38) vs. #5 Parma (54)

• HDL League Tournament: #6 Four Rivers (15) @ #3 Prairie City (38)

• HDL League Tournament: #4 Adrian (51) vs. #5 Huntington (36)

• EOL League Championship: Nyssa (60) vs. Burns (58)

Boy’s Basketball

• HDL League Tournament: #5 Four Rivers (53) @ #4 Prairie City (72)

