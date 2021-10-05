Friday, Oct. 1

Football

• Fruitland (24) vs. McCall (14)

• Payette (0) vs. Weiser (67)

• New Plymouth (14) vs. Nampa Christian (43)

• Ontario (6) @ Vale (41)

• Nyssa (14) @ Baker City (35)

• Adrian (38) vs. Powder Valley (0)

Volleyball

• Nyssa (3) vs. Umatilla (0)

• Vale (3) vs. Umatilla (0)

• Adrian (3) vs. Powder Valley (0)

Men’s Soccer

• Nyssa (4) @ Umatilla (0)

Saturday, Oct. 2

Women’s Soccer

• Payette (3) vs. Baker City (1)

• Fruitland (3) vs. La Grande (2)

• Four Rivers (5) @ Umatilla (0)

• Nyssa (3) @ Echo/Stanfield (3)

Men’s Soccer

• Payette (4) vs. Baker City (3)

• Fruitland (3) @ La Grande (2)

• Four Rivers (6) @ Umatilla (2)

Volleyball

• Ontario (0) @ McLoughlin (3)

• Nyssa (3) vs. Irrigon (0)

• Nyssa (3) vs. Riverside (0)

• Vale (3) vs. Irrigon (0)

• Vale (3) vs. Riverside (0)

Monday, Oct. 4

Volleyball

• Ontario (0) @ Baker City (3)

• New Plymouth (3) @ Vision Charter (0)

Tags

Load comments