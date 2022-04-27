Purchase Access

April 26

Baseball

New Plymouth (1) vs. Nampa Christian (16)

Ontario (2) @ Vale (15)

Adrian (17) @ Ontario JV (7)

Adrian (13) @ Ontario JV (0)

Nyssa (2) @ Burns (7)

Softball

New Plymouth (11) vs. Nampa Christian (1)

Nyssa (3) @ Burns (10)



