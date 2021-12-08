Purchase Access

Dec. 7Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers (39) @ Notus (49)

• Nyssa (49) vs. Parma (56)

• Weiser (68) vs. Columbia (45)

• Vale (63) @ Payette (57)

• Fruitland (60) vs. Baker City (58)

Women’s Basketball

• New Plymouth (50) vs. Nampa Christian (41)

• Four Rivers (21) @ Notus (53)

