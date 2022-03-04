Purchase Access

Mar. 3

Boys Basketball

3A IHSAA State Tournament: #4 Fruitland (40) vs. #5 Kimberly (57)

3A OSAA State Tournament: #6 Vale (50) vs. #3 Dayton (55)

Girls Basketball

3A OSAA State Tournament: #2 Nyssa (51) vs. #10 Brookings-Harbor (27)

