Feb. 18

Boy’s Basketball

• EOL League Championship: Vale (46) vs. Umatilla (35)

• HDL League Tournament: #2 Adrian (56) vs. #3 Jordan Valley (35)

• HDL Consolation Game: #5 Four Rivers vs. #6 Huntington, TBA

Girl’s Basketball

• HDL League Tournament: #4 Adrian (32) vs. #1 Crane (64)

• HDL Consolation Game: #6 Four Rivers vs. #5 Huntington, TBA

• IHSAA 3A State Tournament: #3 Weiser (54) vs. #8 Filer (48)

• IHSAA 3A State Tournament: #6 Fruitland (72) vs. #7 Kellogg (63)

Feb. 19

Boy’s Basketball

• SRV District Tournament: Weiser (52) @ McCall-Donnelly (76)

• SRV District Tournament: Fruitland (43) @ Homedale (52)

• HDL League Championship: Adrian (62) vs. Crane (76)

Girl’s Basketball

• HDL Third-and-Fourth-Place game: Adrian (40) vs. Prairie City (55)

• IHSAA Consolation Championship: Fruitland (28) vs. Weiser (38)

• IHSAA Third-and-Fourth-Place game: Parma (39) vs. Snake River (43)

