April 1

Baseball

Nyssa (10) vs. McCall-Donnelly (20)

Ontario (0) vs. Burns (10)

New Plymouth (18) vs. Vision Charter (4)

Softball

Ontario (17) @ Weiser (12)

Adrian (15) @ Nyssa (7)

Nyssa vs. McCall-Donnelly, Canceled

New Plymouth (24) vs. Vision Charter (3)

April 2

Baseball

Vale (3) vs. Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin (8)

Vale (8) vs. Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin (10)

Payette (12) vs. Cole Valley Christian (2)

Ontario (3) vs. Madras (18)

Softball

Kimberly Tournament: Weiser (13) vs. Kimberly (5)

Kimberly Tournament: Weiser (8) vs. Sugar-Salem (15)

Tennis

Ontario (11) vs. McLoughlin (1)

April 4

Baseball

Payette (8) @ Weiser (11)

Fruitland (18) vs. McCall-Donnelly (0)

Softball

Vale vs. Ontario, Canceled

Payette (12) @ Weiser (13), 8XI

Fruitland (7) vs. McCall-Donnelly (17)

April 5

Baseball

Nyssa @ Ontario, Canceled

New Plymouth (3) @ Marsing (6)

Softball

Nyssa (0) @ Baker/Powder Valley (15)

New Plymouth (23) vs. Marsing (2)



