May 4

Baseball

Vale (4) @ Payette (10)

Adrian (4) @ Homedale (5)

Softball

Fruitland (0) vs. Homedale (16)

Weiser (16) vs. Parma (0)

Tennis

Fruitland (2) vs. Ridgevue (10)

May 5

Baseball

Vale (0) @ Weiser (10)

Ontario (0) vs. Baker City (20)

Ontario (1) vs. Baker City (17)

Softball

New Plymouth (16) @ Nampa Christian (1)

Ontario (16) vs. Baker City (1)

Ontario (7) vs. Baker City (5)



