WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Following are results from local high school athletic competitions from May 3 to May 5.
MONDAY, May 3
BASEBALL
Payette (4) vs. Fruitland (7)
Weiser (1) @ Homedale (5)
SOFTBALL
Payette (16) vs. Fruitland (6)
Weiser (3) vs. Homedale (7)
GOLF
Ontario GOL Inv.
Team Scores
Men’s
3. Ontario — 397
4. Vale — 430
Women’s
3. Nyssa — 563
Ontario — N/A
Vale — N/A
Individual Scores
Men’s
Ontario: Tyce Helmick — 38, 41, 79 — Overall first place; Ruben Hernandez — 48, 48, 96; Marcos Grijalva — 51, 52, 103; Stryker Hartley — 59, 60, 119; Nicholas Sandberg — 79, 70, 149
Vale: Lane Clark — 46, 53, 99; Coy Schaffield — 55, 51, 106; Aidan Madison — 55, 56, 111; Charlie Barrett — 62, 52, 114; and Dominic Bates — 61, 63, 114
Women’s
Ontario: Courtney Brown — 65, 67, 132; Mary Galindo — 71, 72, 143
Vale: Julionna Wilson — 66, 68, 134
Nyssa: Neveah Garcia — 65, 69, 134; Callie Cassity — 71, 71, 142; Aliana Castillo — 71, 72, 143; and Infinity Hamilton — 72, 72, 144
TUESDAY, May 4BASEBALL
Ontario (1) vs. Baker City/Powder Valley (5)
Ontario (1) vs. Baker City/Powder Valley (18)
Nyssa vs. (2) vs. La Grande (17)
Vale (5) @ Burns (7)
SOFTBALL
New Plymouth (20) @ Vision Charter (5)
Vale (5) @ Burns (7)
Nyssa (1) vs. La Grande (3)
Ontario (16) @ Baker City/Powder Valley 0
Ontario (10) @ Baker City/Powder Valley (0)
WEDNESDAY, May 5
BASEBALL
Payette (4) @ McCall (5)
