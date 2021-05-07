WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY

Following are results from local high school athletic competitions from May 3 to May 5.

MONDAY, May 3

BASEBALL

Payette (4) vs. Fruitland (7)

Weiser (1) @ Homedale (5)

SOFTBALL

Payette (16) vs. Fruitland (6)

Weiser (3) vs. Homedale (7)

GOLF

Ontario GOL Inv.

Team Scores

Men’s

3. Ontario — 397

4. Vale — 430

Women’s

3. Nyssa — 563

Ontario — N/A

Vale — N/A

Individual Scores

Men’s

Ontario: Tyce Helmick — 38, 41, 79 — Overall first place; Ruben Hernandez — 48, 48, 96; Marcos Grijalva — 51, 52, 103; Stryker Hartley — 59, 60, 119; Nicholas Sandberg — 79, 70, 149

Vale: Lane Clark — 46, 53, 99; Coy Schaffield — 55, 51, 106; Aidan Madison — 55, 56, 111; Charlie Barrett — 62, 52, 114; and Dominic Bates — 61, 63, 114

Women’s

Ontario: Courtney Brown — 65, 67, 132; Mary Galindo — 71, 72, 143

Vale: Julionna Wilson — 66, 68, 134

Nyssa: Neveah Garcia — 65, 69, 134; Callie Cassity — 71, 71, 142; Aliana Castillo — 71, 72, 143; and Infinity Hamilton — 72, 72, 144

TUESDAY, May 4BASEBALL

Ontario (1) vs. Baker City/Powder Valley (5)

Ontario (1) vs. Baker City/Powder Valley (18)

Nyssa vs. (2) vs. La Grande (17)

Vale (5) @ Burns (7)

SOFTBALL

New Plymouth (20) @ Vision Charter (5)

Vale (5) @ Burns (7)

Nyssa (1) vs. La Grande (3)

Ontario (16) @ Baker City/Powder Valley 0

Ontario (10) @ Baker City/Powder Valley (0)

WEDNESDAY, May 5

BASEBALL

Payette (4) @ McCall (5)

Tags

Load comments