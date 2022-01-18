Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Jan. 18

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario @ Burns, 7:30 p.m. (PT)

• Vale vs. Baker City, 7 p.m. (PT)

• New Plymouth vs. Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette @ Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

• Fruitland @ McCall, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Parma, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Ontario @ Burns, 5:30 p.m. (PT)

• Vale @ Baker City, 7 p.m. (PT)

• Nyssa @ Payette, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Crane, 5:30 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Crane, 7 p.m. (PT)

Tags

Load comments