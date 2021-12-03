Purchase Access

Prep Schedule

Dec. 3

Women’s Basketball

• Nyssa @ Liberty Charter, 7:30 p.m.

• Fruitland @ South Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Buck’s Bag, @ Capital HS, 3 p.m.

• Woodfin Invitational, @ Burns, TBA

Men’s Basketball

• Westside Winter Jam

• Ontario vs. Banks, @ Baker City HS, 7:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth vs. Vale, 7:30 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. South Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4

Wrestling

• Buck’s Bag, @ Capital HS, 9 a.m.

• Girl’s Homedale Tournament, TBD

Men’s Basketball

• Westside Winter Jam, @Westside Christian, TBD

• Union Lion’s Tournament, @Union HS, TBD

• Ontario @ Vale, 2 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Firth, 1 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Union Lion’s Tournament, @Union HS, TBD

• Payette @ Nyssa, 3 p.m.

• Fruitland @ Firth, 1 p.m.

• Weiser @ Ridgevue, 11 a.m.

