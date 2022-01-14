Purchase Access

Prep ScheduleJan. 14

Women’s Basketball

• New Plymouth @ Nampa Christian, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser @ McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

• Ontario vs. La Grande, 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Long Creek/Ukiah, 4 p.m. (PT)

• Ontario vs. La Grande, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Padilla Invitational, @Parma HS, TBA

• Wendell Invitational, @Wendell HS, 3 p.m.

• Oregon Classic, @Redmond HS, TBA

Jan. 15Men’s Basketball

• Weiser @Homedale, 3 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Parma, 7:30 p.m.

• Vale @ Nyssa, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Vale @ Nyssa, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

• Oregon Classic, @Redmond HS, TBD

• Padilla Invitational, @Parma HS, 9 a.m.

