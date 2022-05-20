Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

May 20

Baseball

Special District 5: No. 2 Vale vs. No. 3 Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, @Burns, 1 p.m. (PT)

Special District 2 Championship: TBD, 3 p.m. (PT)

3A State Tournament 2nd Round: No. 7 Fruitland vs. No. 3 Weiser

Softball

Special District 2: No. 3 Vale vs. No. 2 Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph, @Burns, 1 p.m. (PT)

Special District 2 Championship: TBD, 3 p.m. (PT)

3A State Tournament: No. 3 Weiser vs. No. 6 Buhl, 9 a.m.

2A State Tournament: No. 4 New Plymouth vs. No. 5 Melba, 11 a.m.

Track and Field

4A OSAA State Championship, TBD

3A OSAA State Championship, TBD

1A OSAA State Championship, TBD

3A IHSAA State Championship, 9 a.m.

2A IHSAA State Championship, 9 a.m.

Tennis

4A/3A/2A/1A OSAA State Tournament

3A IHSAA State Tournament

May 21

Baseball

3A IHSAA State Championship: TBD

3A IHSAA Consolation Championship: TBD

Softball

3A IHSAA State Championship: TBD

3A IHSAA Consolation Championship: TBD

2A IHSAA State Championship: TBD

2A IHSAA Consolation Championship: TBD

Track and Field

3A IHSAA State Championship, 9 a.m.

2A IHSAA State Championship, 9 a.m.

4A OSAA State Championship, TBD

Tennis

4A/3A/2A/1A OSAA State Tournament

3A IHSAA State Tournament



Tags

Load comments