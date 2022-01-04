Purchase Access

Jan. 4

Men’s Basketball

• Vale @ Ontario, 7 p.m.

• New Plymouth vs. Melba, 7:30 p.m.

• Payette vs. Nyssa, 7:30 p.m.

• Fruitland @ Baker City, 8:30 p.m.

• Four Rivers @ Huntington, 7:30 p.m. (PT)

• Adrian @ Jordan Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Huntington, 6 p.m. (PT)

• Adrian @ Jordan Valley, 6 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Melba, 7:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Vale, 6 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Baker City, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

