Dec. 10

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario @ Emmett, 7 p.m.

• Vale @ Weiser, 7 p.m.

• Nyssa @ McCall, 7:30 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Enterprise, @ Powder Valley HS, 1:30 p.m. (PT)

• Four Rivers vs. Griswold, @ Arlington HS, 4:30 p.m. (PT)

• Fruitland @ Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Weiser @ Vale, 6 p.m.

• Adrian vs. Enterprise, @ Powder Valley HS, Noon (PT)

• Four Rivers vs. Griswold, @ Arlington HS, 3 p.m. (PT)

• New Plymouth @ Melba, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Calhoun Classic, @ Nyssa HS, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11

Women’s Basketball

• Payette @ Ontario, 3 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Ridgevue, 7:30 p.m.

• Vale @ Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

• Four Rivers vs. Klickitat, @Arlington HS, 11:00 p.m. (PT)

• Adrian vs. Imbler, @Powder Valley HS, 1:30 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Basketball

• Payette vs. Marsing, 3 p.m.

• New Plymouth @ Vale, 2 p.m.

• Four Rivers vs. Klickitat, @Arlington HS, 12:30 p.m. (PT)

• Adrian vs. Imbler, @Powder Valley HS, 3 p.m. (PT)

Dec. 13

Women’s Basketball

• Ontario @ Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

