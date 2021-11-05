Nov. 5

Football

State Tournament

First Round

#15 Nyssa/Harper Charter vs. #2 Rainier, @Kelso High School, 7 p.m. (PT)

#1 Adrian vs. #16 Imbler, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

#3 Weiser vs. #6 Snake River, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

Football

State Tournament

First Round

#7 Vale vs. #10 Sutherlin, 7 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

State Tournament

Quarterfinals

#16 Ontario @ #9 Hidden Valley, noon (PT)

