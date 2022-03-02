Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Mar. 3

Boys Basketball

3A IHSAA State Tournament: #4 Fruitland vs. #5 Kimberly, @Meridian HS, 2 p.m.

3A OSAA State Tournament: #6 Vale vs. #3 Dayton, @North Bend HS, 6:30 p.m. (PT)

Girls Basketball

3A OSAA State Tournament: #2 Nyssa vs. #10 Brookings-Harbor, @Marshfield HS, 8:30 p.m. (PT)

Mar. 4

Boys Basketball

3A IHSAA State Tournament: Semifinals, TBD

3A OSAA State Tournament: Semifinals, TBD

Girls Basketball

3A OSAA State Tournament: Semifinals, TBD

Tags

Load comments