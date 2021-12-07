Purchase Access

Dec. 7

Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Notus, 6:30 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Parma, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

• Vale @ Payette, 7:30 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Baker City, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• New Plymouth vs. Nampa Christian, 7:30 p.m.

• Four Rivers @ Notus, 5 p.m.

Dec. 8

Men’s Basketball

• Nyssa @ La Grande, 6:30 p.m. (PT)

