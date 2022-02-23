Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Feb. 24

Boy’s Basketball

SRV Consolation Championship: No. 3 Fruitland vs. No. 6 Parma, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

OSAA Girls State Championship, TBD

Feb. 25

Boy’s Basketball

3A OSAA State Tournament: Vale vs. Amity, @Vale, 6 p.m.

1A OSAA State Tournament: No. 11 Adrian @ No. 6 Rogue Valley, TBD

Wrestling

IHSAA Wrestling State Championships, @Holt Arena in Pocatello, ID, 9:30 a.m.

Tags

Load comments