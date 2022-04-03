Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

April 4

Baseball

Payette @ Weiser, 5 p.m.

Fruitland vs. McCall-Donnelly, 6 p.m.

Softball

Vale vs. Ontario, 4 p.m.

Payette @ Weiser, 5 p.m.

Fruitland vs. McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Fruitland @ Vale, 4 p.m.

April 5

Baseball

Nyssa @ Ontario, 5 p.m.

New Plymouth @ Marsing, 5 p.m.

Softball

Nyssa @ Baker/Powder Valley, 3 p.m. (PT)

New Plymouth vs. Marsing, 5 p.m.

Golf

Payette @ Ridgecrest Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Track and Field

Small School Invitational, @John Day, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Fruitland @ Payette, 4 p.m.

Four Rivers @ Nyssa, 4 p.m.

Vale @ La Grande, 5 p.m.



Tags

Load comments