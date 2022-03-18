Purchase Access

March 18

Baseball

• Ontario vs. McCall-Donnelly, Noon

• Ontario vs. McCall-Donnelly, 2 p.m.

Bill Betts Tournament:

• Fruitland vs. Sugar-Salem, 6 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Firth, 1 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Sugar-Salem, 3 p.m.

• New Plymouth vs. Melba, 3 p.m.

• Payette vs. Firth, 5 p.m.

Softball

• Weiser vs. Baker City, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

• Diana Thurmond Invitational, @Harper, 11 a.m.

March 19

Baseball

• Nyssa vs. Parma, 11 a.m.

• Nyssa vs. Parma, 1 p.m.

Bill Betts Tournament:

• New Plymouth vs. Weiser, 3 p.m.

• Payette vs. Sugar-Salem, 1 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Firth, 3 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Melba, 6 p.m.



