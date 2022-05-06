Purchase Access

May 6

Baseball

WIC District: New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley, @Marsing, 2 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Riverside, 1 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Riverside, 3 p.m.

Softball

Nyssa vs. Riverside, 1 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Riverside, 3 p.m.

Vale @ Union/Cove, 1 p.m.

Vale @ Union/Cove, 3 p.m.

Track and Field

Baker Invitational, 10 a.m. (PT)

Pilgrim Invitational, 1 p.m.

Tennis

4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 Sub Regional

May 7

Baseball

WIC District semifinals: TBD

SRV District 1st round: Payette vs. McCall-Donnelly, Noon

Softball

SRV District 1st round: Fruitland @ Payette, 1 p.m.

Tennis

4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 Sub Regional, TBD



