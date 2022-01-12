Purchase Access

Jan. 12

Women’s Basketball

• Nyssa @ New Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Payette/Vale/Homedale Dual, @Payette HS, 5:30 p.m.

• Fruitland/McCall Dual, @McCall HS, 5:30 p.m.

• Weiser/Parma Dual, @Parma HS, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 13

Women’s Basketball

• Fruitland @ Payette, 7:30 p.m.

• Vale vs. Burns, 4:30 p.m.

• Adrian @ Prairie City, 6 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Basketball

• Payette @ Fruitland, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser vs. McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

• New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.

• Adrian @ Prairie City, 7:30 p.m. (PT)

• Vale vs. Burns, 6 p.m.

Jan. 14

Women’s Basketball

• New Plymouth @ Nampa Christian, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser @ McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

• Ontario vs. La Grande, 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Long Creek/Ukiah, 4 p.m. (PT)

• Ontario vs. La Grande, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

• Padilla Invitational, @Parma HS, TBA

• Wendell Invitational, @Wendell HS, 3 p.m.

• Oregon Classic, @Redmond HS, TBA

