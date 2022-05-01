Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

May 2

Baseball

Weiser vs. Homedale, 5:00 p.m.

Payette @ Fruitland, 6:00 p.m.

Softball

Weiser vs. Homedale, 5:30 p.m.

Payette @ Fruitland, 5:30 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Grant Union/Prairie City, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Ontario @ Baker City, 4 p.m. (PT)

Golf

Ontario Invitational (18), @Scotch Pines, TBD

May 3

Baseball

New Plymouth @ Melba, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Vale vs. Burns, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Plymouth @ Melba, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Vale vs. Burns, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Nyssa vs. La Grande, 4 p.m.

Payette vs. Homedale, 4 p.m.

Golf

McCall SRV (9), 10 a.m.



Tags

Load comments